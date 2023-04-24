 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Outagamie, Winnebago and
Waupaca Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Outagamie, Waupaca and Shawano
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Michigan...Wisconsin...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1167.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Monday was 1167.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fans react to news of Aaron Rodgers trade

  • Updated
  • 0
Fans React to Rodgers Trade

(WAOW) -- Though the deal is not yet official, early reports indicate Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets.

Rodgers had announced his intentions to play for the Jets back in March, and because of that, some fans had already started to transition toward accepting he'd no longer quarterback their team.

"I'm so glad the drama's over, we need to get on with [Jordan] Love and really need to move forward without Rodgers," said Steve Hutchison, the owner of Hutch's Sports Bar.

"I have a lot of respect for the man, an amazing player, he's done a lot of great things for Green Bay," added Caleb Wensel of Merrill.

With the trade details all but official, it's reminiscent of how former quarterback Brett Favre moved on, as he also went to the Jets in 2008.

When next season kicks off, where allegiances will lie are ultimately up to the individual.

"You saw it when Favre left, a little less when he went to Minnesota, but everyone wanted Favre to do well and they were big Favre lovers and Favre fans. I think you're going to see the exact same thing with Rodgers," said Dan Hoehn, the owner of Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield.

As tough as it may be to see one of the top players in franchise history move on, some are still optimistic of the team's future.

"It's always tough to watch a loved one go walk away from a team like this, but in the end, the Packers got the best they could get," Hoehn said.

The next time the Packers and Jets could meet is in 2024, provided they each finish in the same spot in their own division's standings in 2023.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you