Fans react to news of Aaron Rodgers trade

(WAOW) -- Though the deal is not yet official, early reports indicate Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets.
Rodgers had announced his intentions to play for the Jets back in March, and because of that, some fans had already started to transition toward accepting he'd no longer quarterback their team.
"I'm so glad the drama's over, we need to get on with [Jordan] Love and really need to move forward without Rodgers," said Steve Hutchison, the owner of Hutch's Sports Bar.
"I have a lot of respect for the man, an amazing player, he's done a lot of great things for Green Bay," added Caleb Wensel of Merrill.
With the trade details all but official, it's reminiscent of how former quarterback Brett Favre moved on, as he also went to the Jets in 2008.
When next season kicks off, where allegiances will lie are ultimately up to the individual.
"You saw it when Favre left, a little less when he went to Minnesota, but everyone wanted Favre to do well and they were big Favre lovers and Favre fans. I think you're going to see the exact same thing with Rodgers," said Dan Hoehn, the owner of Hoehn's Huddle in Schofield.
As tough as it may be to see one of the top players in franchise history move on, some are still optimistic of the team's future.
"It's always tough to watch a loved one go walk away from a team like this, but in the end, the Packers got the best they could get," Hoehn said.
The next time the Packers and Jets could meet is in 2024, provided they each finish in the same spot in their own division's standings in 2023.