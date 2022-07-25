Fans weigh in on Packers' shareholder meeting reports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Green and gold filled nearly half of Lambeau Field's lower bowl Monday for the Green Bay Packers' annual shareholder meeting.
This meeting marking the team's transition from offseason mode to prepping for game day, and the first shareholders' meeting since the last stock sale, which wrapped up earlier this year.
"It's the best, it's the best feeling. It's so cool. It's kind of like your home away from home," said Tara Rainville of Easton, who tagged along with her sister, one of the more than 170,000 new shareholders.
Others like Bill McNicoll of Houston are no stranger to being a part-owner of the Packers.
"I bought my share in the 1997 stock sale," he said.
The Packers plan to use funds from the most recent sale to further upgrade the stadium and the surrounding area, with President and CEO Mark Murphy saying there will be new video boards and new underground parking facilities because of the support.
"You're in the stands and you're not really watching the players on the field, you're taking everything in so having those video boards is going to be amazing."
Monday's event also serves as a precursors for what's to come this season, with General Manager Brian Gutekunst offering a recap of who is new to the roster.
Murphy says though former wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, he expects Adams to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.
"I mean, I'm really excited for the season, I'm a little disappointed we don't have Davante [Adams] this year, but I'm assuming we're going to take a couple steps forward in our run game and something will develop," said Jeremy Mejias of Milwaukee.
"We know they're going to be good, and it'll just be a fun time," said Robert Andrew of Madison.
With games just around the corner, some fans couldn't waste the opportunity to sit in the Lambeau Field bleachers while the weather was pleasing.
"It's kind of nice, it's kind of different. The last time we were here, we were here for the Vikings game in January and it was a solid 10 degrees outside, so it was nice to be down here in the nice, warm weather and experience Lambeau when it's a little bit warmer and pleasant outside," said Jillian Rosenbecker of Milwaukee.
For the 2022 season, just ask any fan, shareholder, or executive: they want to see a championship.
"I say it every year. I don't see how we can lose a game," McNicoll said.
"We're going to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy home," Rainville added.
The Packers begin training camp on Wednesday, and the preseason begins August 12 against the San Francisco 49ers; the game can be seen on News 9.