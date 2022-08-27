Farm field day aims to grow female farming network

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- A female-focused farming event aims to build a strong network of women in agriculture.
Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) has been offering Women's Farm Field Days throughout the summer. To create a space for women to feel heard and grow in the agricultural business.
The field day works to build the farmers up and use peer education, networking, and expert advice to help farmers be successful.
"There has been research done through one of our partners that really shows women do learn best through other people in a kind of more equal learning space," Kirsten Slaughter, Membership Engagement Director, Wisconsin Farmers Union said.
A 2017 United States Department of Agriculture census showed that 36 % of U.S. farmers are women, and 56% of farms have at least one female decision-maker.
"Lots of younger women are going into farming they inherit the land and they decide they actually want to farm," Rebecca Chistoffel, Evaluator, Wisconsin Women in Conservation said.
The field day covers topics like pollinators, soil health, and programs that can lower the cost of owning a farm and offer expert guidance.
Women farmers interested in participating in a field day, check out the WiWiC website for more information.