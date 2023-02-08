Farmers expect to record high prices to plant crops

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the clock ticks down to spring, farmers in the badger state are bracing to pay record high amounts to plant their crops this year, and experts said these prices are likely here to stay.
At a time where prices seem to be increasing in every market, area farmers aren't immune.
Planting costs are estimated to be at least ten percent higher than 2022 according to ag economists.
It's enough to make some farmers question their profession.
"There are times when it gets pretty tough like why are we doing this?" said James Juedes, owner of Pleasant View Dairy, "It's still gonna be a challenge, fuel prices obviously have not come down to the point where they were in the past either, so by the time you add higher seed cost, higher fertilizer cost, the higher fuel cost."
Although prices are high, experts are hopeful that farmers will still be able to profit.
"The best thing is prices are still high for what they're selling, commodity prices for corn and soybeans and so there's some hope that margins are gonna remain positive, that they still can make money even with these higher costs," said Paul Mitchell, an agricultural economist.
He said a decrease in the price point would only hurt the agriculture industry.
"Everyone keeps talking about a recession, everyone's wondering what's gonna happen in China, that's where our demand is, that's what's keeping our prices up and if anything causes that demand to evaporate, all of a sudden these sort of thin margins become very negative if the price of corn and soybeans fall," said Mitchell.
According to the Foreign Agricultural Service, the US has exported the most soybeans and corn to China so far in 2023.
That was the case last year too.
Despite the higher costs, Juedes said the only thing he can do is grin and bear it, and accept that these prices are likely just the new norm.
"It is what it is and you better figure out a way to deal with it because you don't have a choice." said Juedes.
Experts said the economy will take time to get used to these new, higher prices, but will eventually settle with time.