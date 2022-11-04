FATAL CRASH: Motorcyclist dies in Wood County crash Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) – A 51-year-old Grand Rapids man was killed Thursday morning when he crashed into an SUV after that driver turned left in front of him.
Grand Rapids police said it happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway Z and 16th Street in Grand Rapids.
They said the 83-year-old driver of the SUV didn’t see the motorcycle driven by Shawn Collins, 51.
Emergency workers called for an air ambulance, but Collins died while they were transferring him from the ambulance to the helicopter.
The driver of the SUV has been cited; neither alcohol or speed are thought to be factors.