Father sentenced to life without parole for killing infant son

Weather Alert

...NEXT ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER APPROACHES... .A second round of snow will arrive for tonight, as precipitation transitions over to a wintry mix from north-central WI southeastwards. Snow totals will be highest across far northern WI. Initial snow will likely be heavy and wet before gradually becoming relatively lighter as cold air pushes in from the northeast. Increasing winds overnight will likely create blowing and drifting snow, especially towards Saturday morning. A fairly sharp cutoff in snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system, mainly just northwest of the Fox Valley. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches are expected for far northeastern Wisconsin near the Upper Peninsula border. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are expected for central Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&