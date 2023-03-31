Father sentenced to life without parole for killing infant son

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after killing his infant son.
That decision came down against Ronnie Lofton Friday morning in court.
Lofton was facing multiple charges, including intentional first-degree homicide, after his three-month old son was brought to the hospital with life-threatening, and later fatal, injuries.
Those injuries included severe brain injuries, skull fractures and multiple bruises, doctors at the time describing them as similar to what an adult would receive if they were in a high-speed car crash.