FEMA: Start making preparations for possible floods

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parts of north-central Wisconsin are facing an above-average flood risk this season, according to the National Weather Service.
This is due to expected weather patterns over the next several weeks.
In turn, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is recommending those most at risk of flooding make preparations as soon as possible.
If you need to purchase flood insurance, it does not begin taking effect until 30 days after the purchase date.
It's also best to start making emergency plans as soon as possible, clear any debris from your gutters, and know where your utility shut-offs are just in case.
"You want to know where the shutoffs are for those devices so they can be shut off before flooding or immediately afterwards to try to reduce the risk that succeeding events after the flood could cause damage," said Frank Shockey, a senior floodplain management specialist for FEMA.
According to the NWS, the northern part of the state is most at risk for flooding, but Shockey says floods can happen anywhere, whether in a high risk area or not.