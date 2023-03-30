 Skip to main content
...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this
evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to
central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will
bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds
of significant wintry precipitation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow
possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches
possible, except 4 to 9 inches in Marathon County. Winds could
gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

FEMA: Start making preparations for possible floods

Mosinee flood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parts of north-central Wisconsin are facing an above-average flood risk this season, according to the National Weather Service.

This is due to expected weather patterns over the next several weeks.

In turn, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is recommending those most at risk of flooding make preparations as soon as possible.

If you need to purchase flood insurance, it does not begin taking effect until 30 days after the purchase date.

It's also best to start making emergency plans as soon as possible, clear any debris from your gutters, and know where your utility shut-offs are just in case.

"You want to know where the shutoffs are for those devices so they can be shut off before flooding or immediately afterwards to try to reduce the risk that succeeding events after the flood could cause damage," said Frank Shockey, a senior floodplain management specialist for FEMA.

According to the NWS, the northern part of the state is most at risk for flooding, but Shockey says floods can happen anywhere, whether in a high risk area or not.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

