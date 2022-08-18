Fentanyl test strips available in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Amid a rise in fentanyl overdose deaths in Wisconsin, fentanyl test strips can be found in Marathon County.
The county's United Way says you can contact Vivent Health, located in Schofield, to see how much inventory they have.
The Department of Health Services say the test strips can find fentanyl in any substance, and you should consider using them if you're using non-pharmacy drugs.
"As those availabilities change and as things advance, people can always call 211. We are very conscientious to stay up to date on that and when it's available elsewhere, we'll know about it and we're happy to share it with everyone out there," said Megan Schreiber, the 211 Program Director for the United Way of Marathon County.
The test strips were made legal in Wisconsin earlier this year.