Fight breakout causes skate park closure

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.7 feet on 04/06/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.0 feet on 10/13/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.9 feet on 04/19/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday was 1168.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.8 feet on 05/19/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN ON
THURSDAY...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 20 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across the southern parts
of Marathon and Shawano counties again on Thursday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Fight breakout causes skate park closure

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ongoing issues at the Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park caused it to close just a day after it opened.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded to incidents at the skate park multiple times over the years.

Dan Holmes started going to the skate park in 2020, let off some steam, and spend some quality time with his kids.

"For sure and yesterday was one of those times where I was looking forward to doing that but our time got cut short," said Holmes. 

When they got to the skate park Tuesday, they were met with tense scene.

"We pulled up to start skateboarding probably about 6:00, and it looked like a fight had just happened, and some people were dispersing at that point," said Holmes.

A fight between two groups of teenagers broke out just a day after the park opened for the season.

"We got to the inside of the park and several of the kids mentioned that there'd been a fight, some people got sprayed then with pepper spray, one of the local skaters said that he got some pepper spray in his eyes," said Holmes.

Law enforcement stepped in and closed the park.

"There were further threats that were made, mentions of guns, and due to those safety concerns, and to prevent further issues, the park was closed," said Interim Deputy Chief Scott Dewitt.

And this isn't the firs time they've had to close the area. 

"There was littering, graffiti, and other fights and disturbances that had the park close last year," said Dewitt.

The ongoing issues have left skaters frustrated, many wanted to express that they aren't the problem.

"I want people to know that there's a lot of people that use this park families included that use this park for the intended purposes and that there's a handful of young people that are causing problems, but we who use the park are not the problem ourselves," said Holmes.

Both agreed the solution isn't cut and dry, and respect is key to make sure people can get along.

"It really comes down to people treating other people politely, being courteous towards one another, and being respectful," said Dewitt.

While the park is set to reopen soon, everyone said the community needs to be involved in order to find a proper solution.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

