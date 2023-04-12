Fight breakout causes skate park closure

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ongoing issues at the Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park caused it to close just a day after it opened.
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded to incidents at the skate park multiple times over the years.
Dan Holmes started going to the skate park in 2020, let off some steam, and spend some quality time with his kids.
"For sure and yesterday was one of those times where I was looking forward to doing that but our time got cut short," said Holmes.
When they got to the skate park Tuesday, they were met with tense scene.
"We pulled up to start skateboarding probably about 6:00, and it looked like a fight had just happened, and some people were dispersing at that point," said Holmes.
A fight between two groups of teenagers broke out just a day after the park opened for the season.
"We got to the inside of the park and several of the kids mentioned that there'd been a fight, some people got sprayed then with pepper spray, one of the local skaters said that he got some pepper spray in his eyes," said Holmes.
Law enforcement stepped in and closed the park.
"There were further threats that were made, mentions of guns, and due to those safety concerns, and to prevent further issues, the park was closed," said Interim Deputy Chief Scott Dewitt.
And this isn't the firs time they've had to close the area.
"There was littering, graffiti, and other fights and disturbances that had the park close last year," said Dewitt.
The ongoing issues have left skaters frustrated, many wanted to express that they aren't the problem.
"I want people to know that there's a lot of people that use this park families included that use this park for the intended purposes and that there's a handful of young people that are causing problems, but we who use the park are not the problem ourselves," said Holmes.
Both agreed the solution isn't cut and dry, and respect is key to make sure people can get along.
"It really comes down to people treating other people politely, being courteous towards one another, and being respectful," said Dewitt.
While the park is set to reopen soon, everyone said the community needs to be involved in order to find a proper solution.