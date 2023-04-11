Film series highlights refugees journeys

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.9 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/21/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 27.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.5 feet on 06/21/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. The river
level should fall over the next several days.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.8 feet on 03/23/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday...

.Record to near record warm temperatures, combined with winds
gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range and minimum relative humidity
values around 25 percent could produce critical fire weather
conditions in portions of central and east central Wisconsin
Wednesday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon and Shawano.

* TIMING...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s to lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county
to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur.  A combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, warm temperatures, and exceptionally dry fuels may
create dangerous wildland fire conditions.  Firefighters,
emergency management, and law enforcement should monitor forecasts
for updates on this potentially dangerous wildland fire situation.

&&

Film series highlights refugees journeys

  • Updated
  • 0
Refugee arrival

CENTRAL Wis. (WAOW) --A film series premieres this week, highlighting the journeys of some of Central Wisconsin's new neighbors. 

The New Neighbors film series shares the stories of recent refugees that have arrived in Central Wisconsin. Prominently featured families are from Afghanistan, Nicaragua, and the Congo.

Filmmaker Laura Hunt said all she wanted to do was provide an outlet for these people to share their stories.

"I think that was really the goal first and foremost, to give these families and in this case these three women a platform to tell their stories using their own voices in their own language and really try to honor what they've gone through and give them the chance to just speak for themselves about it," said Laura Hunt.

She said she hopes these films will serve as a conversation starter, to bring the community and the new neighbors together.

"I think that there are a lot of people who are curious, there's such potential for friendships, for collaborations, for work relationships, the people coming here have amazing skills and talents and resourcefulness," said Hunt.

The films will be screened Wednesday April 12 at the Dreyfus Center at UWSP. Another screening will be offered at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau on May 6th. 

Both events are free and open to the public. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

