Fire Department gets new child transport device

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ambulance crews in Antigo have some help when taking care of young patients.

A special security strap allows then to secure and transport pediatric patients. 

Up until now they've been using car seats, since traditional stretchers are made for the average adult.

While most calls are for adults, they do occasionally need to take a child to the hospital.

"The more capacity these cots hold, the less likely they are to properly fit a child, these devices go up to a 110 pounds, so that's a pretty significant sized child, and so that definitely goes to show that the harnesses that comes with the cots are definitely not made for children," said Corey Smith, Assistant Fire Chief. 

The new devices have three sizes, ranging from infants to older children.

They were paid for through a state grant for these kinds of needs.

