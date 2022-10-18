Fire training expansion in Central Wisconsin

ADAMS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Training is expanding for firefighters in Central Wisconsin.
Mid-State Technical College partnered with the Adams Fire District to establish a new fire training center in Adams.
The ten year long agreement will also fund the installation of new equipment, including a splash pad for ladder training, and burn towers.
Leaders said the plan will increase convenience and access for trainees across the region, increasing security in the community.
"Local firefighters have day jobs, you know a lot of these are volunteers, and their time is just so crucial, we are committed to really providing that training for our local emergency services personnel, it's just so crucial to the safety and security of our communities." said Laurie Inda, Adams Campus Dean for Mid-State College.
The training center is slated to launch in the 2023-2024 school year.