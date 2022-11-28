Firefighters extinguish shed fire caused by wood burner

ALMOND, Wis. (WAOW) — Firefighters put out a shed fire believed to have started by a nearby outdoor wood burner in Almond on Monday morning.
Early Monday morning, a homeowner reported a fire in their shed outside. When firefighters arrived on scene, they quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any other structures. The shed is a total loss.
The fire's cause is believed to be from the outside wood burner near to the shed.
"Keep the areas around the outside the wood burners, keep them clean, Dennis Schulz, 1st Assistant Fire Chief of the Almond Fire Department, said. "It could've been just an ember fell down, wood stack too close to the wood burner or something else."
"Be safe from around outside wood burners, keep everything away from them you know a good 20 feet away," Schulz added.
No injuries were reported, and no other buildings were damaged in the fire.