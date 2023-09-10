First annual 'Cookies For A Cause' a success

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) --- September is national suicide prevention month and what's a better way to gather as a community than through cookies.
One man and his family are baking and handing out cookies and much more, to show their care for the Stevens Point and Plover communities and raising awareness for mental health.
This year was the inaugural mental health and suicide awareness fundraiser, 'Cookies For A Cause'.
Brian Michelkamp and his family set up the event for families who lost their loved ones to suicide, and the family wants people to know that mental health is not a joking matter.
"This event is to raise awareness to everybody out there, that nobody is alone," Michelkamp said.
"There's always help out there, and with us coming together as a community to raise money for a cause, just makes me and everyone here feel great," Michelkamp said.
All of the donations from the event are going to the Portage Co. Aspirus hospitals to cover their mental health programs.
If you or anyone you know is struggling mentally, please call the national suicide prevention hotline.