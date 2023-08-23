First responders dealing with high temperatures

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Most of us would like to avoid working outside Wednesday if we can, but for first responders that's not a luxury they can afford when it comes to keeping you safe.
The heat wave we are currently riding is one that can be dangerous if not taken seriously.
First responders are constantly on-call no-matter the temperature or time of day.
That's why its important to help them out by making smart decisions when the temps continue to climb.
It may seem like common sense but they say they see case after case of people overheating.
"The biggest thing is staying in cool conditions not staying exposed outside as long as we can and then just having a rotation making sure that we’re all healthy, and staying hydrated throughout the whole day.” said Lieutenant Ryan Lynch with the Riverside Fire District.
It doesn't matter the temp, they'll come if you call, so don't hesitate to ask for help if you need their assistance.