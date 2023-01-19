First year of refugee resettlement celebrated in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It was a night of celebration and thanks in Wausau Thursday evening.
The ECDC Multicultural Community Center marked the first year of refugee resettlement in Central Wisconsin.
They had presentations and thanked community members that have supported their refugee resettlement.
They say they have helped more than 160 folks come to the area, with hopes of resettling around the same amount each year.
"But we want to also help them both be able to engage and integrate in the community," said Eric Yonke, Community Engagement Coordinator at the ECDC Multicultural Community Center in Wausau. "But also help them to create their own kind of communities and be a part of our society by, for instance, our Congolese, have a Congolese community within our community, we have an Afghan community now within Wausau. That's what we want to see is keep building out and helping us to expand."
They also celebrated 40 years of the ECDC Thursday night.