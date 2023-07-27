Float Therapy coming to Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Float Therapy is coming to Antigo.
Ten inches of a 30% Epsom salt solution has you feeling like you're floating on a cloud, said Gina Losser, licensed massage therapist and owner of Mosaic Massage and Float Center.
“It puts you in a state of total relaxation,” Losser said.
The solution removes gravity's effects causing the spine to lengthen as your body falls into natural alignment.
It's great for those with never-ending schedules, and stress-filled lives.
"People should come do float therapy because in our stressful and busy lives it’s important to take time for ourselves and to reduce the amount of stress that we carry," Losser said.
It's not only your physical health that can benefit, mental health relief has very close ties to the therapy.
“Pain relief, anxiety relief, helps with stress relief, it reliefs muscle tension helps with fibromyalgia pain, arthritis pain, it’s good for people that don’t like to be touched so people that are generally massage-phobic,” she said.
Don't worry about contamination as well, the equipment is cleaned very thoroughly between each use.
Water is filtered 4 times and run through a process of UV light, oxidation, filters, and skimmers between each client.
The new tanks will be installed on August 6 which is also National Float Day.
They plan to have an open house for the community to come and see the new state-of-the-art $35,000 tanks.
Root Beer Floats will also be served to those that attend.