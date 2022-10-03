Food prices could be impacted by Hurricane Ian

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Your grocery bill may be more expensive after Hurricane Ian.
Due to damage left behind in the sunshine state, many crops could be impacted this harvest season. Florida produces oranges, bell peppers and cucumbers, all of which are used in winter markets across the country.
"This was a very large storm that came across quite a few of our large citrus-producing counties," Matt Joyner, Executive Vice President and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, said.
According to Visit Florida, the state produces 90 percent of the country's orange juice. CNN reported that just last week the cost of orange juice went up five percent.
Experts say here in the badger state the biggest strain will be felt by independent grocers as they fight big box stores for products.
"Big grocery chains will seek produce from suppliers that would typically sell to independent grocery stores," UW-Madison, Food system researcher, Michelle Miller said. "So those independent grocery stores are left trying to find produce else where."
Florida Citrus Mutual, an advocate group for citrus farmers across the state said damage from this hurricane could disrupt future harvest cycles.
"We've seen, unfortunately, through experience with prior hurricanes that many times it takes several seasons for those trees to fully recover," Joyner said. "To get back to the productivity that you saw prior to the hurricane."
Joyner still said despite the damages citrus farmers are resilient and will continue to produce oranges for the country.