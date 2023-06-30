Forest County Festival uplifts present, honors past

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The sounds of local summer fairs are familiar to many of us: from breaking a plate to win a stuffed animal to overcoming fears to go on that thrill ride. Those sounds and more are back for another summer.
At the Forest County Festival, it's not just catering to the thrill-seekers, as multiple towns in the county could be seen showing off what they have to offer.
Crandon supervisor Larry Schunk manned an exhibit Friday showing off more than a century of town history told through pictures.
"We spent a lot of time looking for pictures and gathering up stuff to do this," he said.
Part of the exhibit includes a look at an entire class of a school in Walnut Hill from 1927, a town that no longer exists.
Other towns like Popple River used space at the event to show their thanks to the Forest County Potawatomi for giving them funding for new road signs that had previously been riddled with bullet marks.
It's that combination of honoring the past and uplifting the present that some people say makes Forest County special.
"I love this community. I mean, people are so friendly, and we have the people that live here that take pride in everything they do, and this weekend, I think our population grew by 100-fold because this is the Northwoods, this is their playground," said Mary Sullivan, the chairperson for Popple River.
This event should not be confused with the Forest County Fair, which takes place in September.
This weekend, admission and rides are free, but parking is $5, which goes toward the Crandon Fire Department.
Though it doesn't have the longevity of the county fair, it seems the festival has found its audience.