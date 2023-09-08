Former basketball coach enters plea deal on hit-and-run

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Former Wisconsin Rapids Boys Basketball Coach Dan Witter has pleaded No Contest in a plea deal that saw pending charges of a hit-and-run causing injury dropped down to a misdemeanor.
Witter was back in court Friday.
During the hearing, Witter and his attorney agreed to that plea deal, which comes with a $300 fine plus court costs, for a total of $831 to be paid within 60 days.
Witter previously admitted to drinking "two, three or maybe four glasses of beer," before getting behind the wheel of his truck.
Witter retired at the end of the last school year, after news of the incident came to light.