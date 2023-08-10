Former Holy Name School set to re-open as classical style school for the 2024-25 school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — As summer winds down its 'back to school mode' for area families, but in just over a year, a new type of school experience will open its doors.
The former Holy Name School at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish in Wausau plans to re-open as a classical style school for the 2024-25 school year.
"Right about the time of COVID a friend suggested this could be a classical school since Wausau doesn't have anything like it." Explained Father Samuel Martin. "Gradually we realized that there was an interest, so we asked the Bishop for permission to pursue it until we hit a dead end and I guess we just never hit that."
Renovations are fully under way on the building which was built in 1948, but has been mostly uninhabited for nearly 20 years.
Church leaders say, in a time where many neighborhood schools are closing and consolidating, this is an opportunity for your kids to experience something different.
"It's not to say it's a better school, it's a different school." Says Martin. "Some people have expressed concerns that without technology how are we going to make connections with STEM? We think that we can do all of those things. Our approach is not to teach kids what to think, but how to think. People have to decide is this something that we are interested in, is it going to be a good fit, and in the end, 10 years from now we'll see did it make a difference in kids lives? Are they better for it?"
The end goal is to be a full K-8, and with a head master already hired and about 40 enrollment commitments, they feel they are well on their way.