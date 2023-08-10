Former Holy Name School set to re-open as classical style school for the 2024-25 school year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles east of Colby to Marshfield to Shortville,
moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
Wood and Marathon Counties, including the following locations...
Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big
Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March
Rapids and Hamburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 630 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

WI
.    WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN                CALUMET             COLUMBIA
DANE                 DODGE               FOND DU LAC
GREEN                GREEN LAKE          IOWA
JEFFERSON            KENOSHA             KEWAUNEE
LAFAYETTE            MANITOWOC           MARATHON
MARQUETTE            MILWAUKEE           OUTAGAMIE
OZAUKEE              PORTAGE             RACINE
ROCK                 SAUK                SHAWANO
SHEBOYGAN            WALWORTH            WASHINGTON
WAUKESHA             WAUPACA             WAUSHARA
WINNEBAGO            WOOD

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Former Holy Name School set to re-open as classical style school for the 2024-25 school year

  • Updated
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — As summer winds down its 'back to school mode' for area families, but in just over a year, a new type of school experience will open its doors.

The former Holy Name School at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish in Wausau plans to re-open as a classical style school for the 2024-25 school year.

"Right about the time of COVID a friend suggested this could be a classical school since Wausau doesn't have anything like it." Explained Father Samuel Martin. "Gradually we realized that there was an interest, so we asked the Bishop for permission to pursue it until we hit a dead end and I guess we just never hit that."

Renovations are fully under way on the building which was built in 1948, but has been mostly uninhabited for nearly 20 years. 

Their goal is to provide families and students in the Wausau area with an education modeled on the Greek and Roman orthodox, which means a focus on things like philosophy, religion and memorization. It also means limited access to technology.

Church leaders say, in a time where many neighborhood schools are closing and consolidating, this is an opportunity for your kids to experience something different.

"It's not to say it's a better school, it's a different school." Says Martin. "Some people have expressed concerns that without technology how are we going to make connections with STEM? We think that we can do all of those things. Our approach is not to teach kids what to think, but how to think. People have to decide is this something that we are interested in, is it going to be a good fit, and in the end, 10 years from now we'll see did it make a difference in kids lives? Are they better for it?"

The end goal is to be a full K-8, and with a head master already hired and about 40 enrollment commitments, they feel they are well on their way.

Once opened the school will operate under the Newman Catholic umbrella, with the hopes that extra curriculars like sports, clubs and other school functions will come with time.
 
Open house events will be taking place over the next year, and anyone wanting more information should contact the church.

