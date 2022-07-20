 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Kronenwetter administrator accepts position in Altoona

  • 0
Richard Downey 2019

Richard Downey, former Kronenwetter Village Administrator, in an interview with News 9 from 2019.

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Richard Downey, the former Kronenwetter Village Administrator, will be moving to the Eau Claire area.

News 9 confirmed Wednesday Downey will become the new Assistant City Administrator in Altoona. He is already listed on the city's website.

Downey had been placed on paid administrative leave, and the village board approved Downey's severance package Tuesday night.

It is still unclear why Downey was placed on leave; he declined further comment.

His last day with the village was July 8; his departure comes amid other village staffing changes, including the village clerk, utility clerk, and community development director, some of which have yet to be filled.

Duane Gau is currently serving as interim Village Administrator, as of July 11.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you