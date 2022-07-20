Former Kronenwetter administrator accepts position in Altoona

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Richard Downey, the former Kronenwetter Village Administrator, will be moving to the Eau Claire area.
News 9 confirmed Wednesday Downey will become the new Assistant City Administrator in Altoona. He is already listed on the city's website.
Downey had been placed on paid administrative leave, and the village board approved Downey's severance package Tuesday night.
It is still unclear why Downey was placed on leave; he declined further comment.
His last day with the village was July 8; his departure comes amid other village staffing changes, including the village clerk, utility clerk, and community development director, some of which have yet to be filled.
Duane Gau is currently serving as interim Village Administrator, as of July 11.