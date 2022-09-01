Former Marathon County K9 Csibi dies from severe health complications

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Former K9 dog Csibi has died from health complications according to Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks' Facebook page.
Csibi worked with his handler, Deputy (now detective) Brandon Stroik. They worked together at the Columbia County Sheriff's office and remained together when Stroik began at Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
In K9 Csibi’s 11 years of dedicated service to both Columbia County and Marathon County, according to the post. K9 Csibi logged 601 deployments involving vehicle sniffs, tracking, article searches, building searches, area searches and perimeter containment resulting in 395 arrests.
K9 Csibi received a Meritorious Track and Apprehension Award through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler’s Association and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Distinguished Service Medal.
In the post Parks said: K9 Csibi, had a fearless attitude, an undying loyalty to your handler and to the other members of law enforcement you protected in your time here. Rest easy, our other K9’s will take the watch from here on.