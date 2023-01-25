Former News 9 sports reporter and Wisconsin native makes Netflix debut

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A central Wisconsin native has made it to the big screen.
Jessob Reisbeck, a Wisconsin Rapids native and former News 9 Sports reporter, has made his Netflix debut in the streaming platform's newest documentary, "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."
In the nearly 20 years since Reisbeck left News 9, he has worked at stations across the country. While filling in as a news reporter at KMPH Fox 26 in Fresno, California, Reisbeck interviewed Kai, who was later dubbed the hatchet-wielding hitchhiker.
In the ten years since that infamous interview, Reisbeck joined the RAW Productions team to create a documentary about Kai's evolution from a viral sensation to a convicted murderer.
"I'm hoping that some good comes out of the documentary for him, I hope in some way this helps him," Reisbeck said. "Whether it's getting into a better facility for him, out of this terrible prison that he is in, and maybe more into a mental health facility if that is what he needs."
Reisbeck said the support and reactions to the documentary have been outstanding.
"The feedback has been 95 percent positive, and love and praise, it's come from literally all around the world," Reisbeck said. "A lot of time, I'll get a comment or a message on social media, and I'll have to translate it into English."
The documentary is available on Netflix.