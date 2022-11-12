Former Policeman shares battle with pancreatic cancer

 Skip to main content
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Ron Carlson is a former Stevens Point policeman that served the city for 32 years.

In August, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers. 

"There's nothing like hearing a doctor tell you, you have cancer. It's almost an unbelievable moment," said Carlson.

Carlson was experiencing back pain in the spring heading into summer. He decided to get the pain checked and after an MRI, he was sent to U-W Madison to get tested for cancer. The results came back positive, but Carlson is not backing down.

"I'm a big believer in the power of positive thinking and never giving up," said Carlson. "I left there feeling, okay, we got game on. Let's fight this thing."

Carlson gets chemotherapy treatment every other week. He has good days and bad days. Most of the bad days coming after the effects of chemo.

He pushing through the pain with his three good luck charms. 

"One is from my son-in-law, one from my best friend since grade school, and a rock from my granddaughter. I carry them everyday with me, and feel that love," said Carlson.

He says what's also been getting him through the days is making lists of things to do and stay active.

Between the support system of his wife, children, and the community of Stevens Point, he thanks everyone that has reached out.

"I love this community and it's so nice to hear from people, so I feel the love," said Carlson. "It makes me feel like my life has been worth it." 

With pancreatic cancer hard to detect, Carlson says he is blessed that his was caught early enough to treat. However for most pancreatic cancer patients, the survival rate remains low. 

"It's usually caught too late for surgery, and often times the chemotherapy just can't eradicate it," said Dr. Andrew Huang at Aspirus Hospital. 

As hard as it is to detect the cancer early, experts suggest that if family has a history of pancreatic cancer, it's suggested to go and get checked.

"What they're recommending for people is that if you have multiple relatives, two first degree relatives that had pancreatic cancer, then perhaps you should talk to your primary care provider or cancer physician," said Huang.

Carlson says that his suggestion to other patients is to stay active, and stay positive. He says his tumor has shrunk and hopes to get surgery done in January.

