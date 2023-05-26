Former Portage County youth pastor facing fresh child sex assault charges

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WAOW) – A former Portage County youth pastor is facing new charges of child sexual assault after police say they found him leaving a Winnebago County hotel with a 12-year-old child.

Jordan Huffman, 52, is facing multiple felonies, including first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and child enticement.

The new charges, filed May 25 in Winnebago County, are on top of those filed in Portage County in August 2022.

In that case, officials say Huffman repeatedly assaulted the same child more than 10 times over a three-year span.

In the new case, however, police say Huffman and the child met just the one time.

According to court records:

Huffman and the child first started messaging on Snapchat on about May 19, after Huffman sent the child a friend request, which the child accepted.

After speaking for a while, Huffman asked the child how old they were, with the child saying they were 12. The conversation then turned personal, including Huffman asking the child “what was the last thing (they) did with somebody was.”

It then escalated, with Huffman exchanging nude photos with the child. The child told investigators they found the photo they sent on the internet, then felt bad for sharing it.

After a lull in the messages, Huffman again contacted the child – this time asking if they could speak on the phone. The child told Huffman no, but a few minutes later Huffman messaged that he was at the child’s house in Appleton.

That’s when the child realized they had their Snapchat location turned to “on.”

Although he was afraid, the child said they got into Huffman’s car for what he thought would be a talk. However, Huffman pulled away from the child’s house, saying they were going to a hotel. While in the car, the child said Huffman touched their leg and made them touch Huffman’s penis through his pants.

When they got to the hotel in Fox Crossing, Huffman went to check in, leaving the child in the car. The child then called 911, telling dispatchers he was being kidnapped and the man was coming back.

Huffman got back to the car, taking the child to the hotel room, where he assaulted them. The child pretended to take a phone call from their mother, saying they had to get back home. When the two left the hotel room, they got back into the car and left the parking lot.

By that point, police were at the hotel, searching the parking lot for Huffman’s vehicle. Using Rapid SOS, they were able to track the child’s cellphone and its movements, allowing police to follow and pinpoint Huffman’s car.

When they pulled over Huffman, the child got out of the car, running to police while screaming and crying.

Huffman is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $1 million dollar cash bond. His next hearing in Winnebago County is June 19.

Meanwhile, a plea hearing in Portage County is scheduled for June 23.