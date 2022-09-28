Former Wisconsin couple takes shelter from Hurricane Ian

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Families here in Central Wisconsin are worried about loved ones in the sunshine state as Hurricane Ian blows through.
Cody and Keshia Herrington moved from southern Wisconsin to the Florida just three weeks ago. They have had to evacuate their home and are currently staying in a hotel room with their cat and newborn baby.
The Herrington's have evacuated alongside Cody's parents. His dad suffered a stroke last year and now has some medical conditions.
"Evacuations were being called for zone B in our location," Cody Herrington said. "We decided we had to get out right away."
The young couple has limited supplies as they wait out the storm.
"We have a bag mostly of her (the baby) clothes, and two packs of diapers and two little cans of formula," Keshia Herrington said. "All the water has been sold out for days."
Currently, they have enough formula to last two days.
The Herrington's have to leave their hotel tomorrow. The couple plans to try and return to their home in Port Charlotte on Thursday evening. They were told if the area is deemed unsafe, it can be weeks until they make it back home.