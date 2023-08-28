Foundry on Third project faces another delay

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monday marked 11 months to the day since the original development agreement for the proposed Foundry on Third project was passed, but getting it off the ground will now require even more time.
After more than an hour in closed session, city council members voted to send a proposed amendment from developer T-Wall Enterprises back to the drawing board.
The amendment would have pushed the construction commencement deadline to June 1, 2024, after originally being scheduled for this Friday, September 1.
This continued inaction has worried some community members.
"I love Wausau, I think it's a beautiful town, and I was actually super excited to see the Foundry on Third, I'm hoping to check it out and tour it once it's up; it just seems like everything takes a little longer than it should here in town," said Bryson Bernarde of Wausau.
All of those who spoke at the meeting for the public comment portion were in support of the original proposed amendment, many of whom saying it's vital that Wausau have a thriving downtown in the future.
"We've been putting out culture, and we've been missing residents for 20 years. Don't make it another 20," pleaded Tyler Vogt, a Wausau business owner.
Not every council member is on board with the project at this time.
"I just don't think the large aspects of this proposal really qualify us to speak to the housing needs of the city of Wausau," said Gary Gisselman, an alderperson for District 5 in Wausau.
The decision to bring the original amendment back to the drawing board comes with an agreement that the original September 1 deadline for commencement would be off the table.
All invested parties have 60 days to create a different amendment to make it more complete and more equitable. T-Wall Enterprises was not asking for more money with the original amendment.
Located at North Third Street and Washington Street, the Foundry on Third is currently projected to be a mixed-use facility, offering housing and business space.