Four arrested in high-risk drug bust

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau police served what they call four high-risk search warrants Wednesday morning, resulting in four people in custody.
Police and SWAT were seen around 6:40am Wednesday surrounding the Nite Inn off Grand Avenue in Schofield.
A police press release says they were executing the search warrants related to an ongoing drug investigation.
They say there is no threat to the public and that no one was injured during the arrest.
None of the suspects have been named, though police say they are expected in court in the coming days.