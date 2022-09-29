Free spaghetti dinner and flu shots at Aspirus Merrill Hospital

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Thursday you can get a flu shot and pick up a free spaghetti dinner at Aspirus Merrill Hospital.
The flu shot drive will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Anyone age 18 and up is encouraged to receive the flu shot.
Organizers of the event said the event is their way of thanking the public for their support and patience during the past two years.
"Many people decided between medication or purchasing food," said Aspirus Merrill Hospital Director of Community Health and Volunteer Services Jane Bentz. "Taking home a nice warm meal to the family is what this is all about including the flu shot. We want to keep you healthy, we want to put a nice warm meal in your tummy."
The hospital has 250 flu shots and 500 meals to give out.
You can take home a meal even if you don't want the shot and can take as many meals as you need for your family. You do not need to register ahead of time.