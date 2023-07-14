Fugitive arrested, found hiding in makeshift fort

TOWN OF NORRIE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A known fugitive has been arrested in rural Marathon County, the sheriff's department saying he was found hiding out in a self-built fort of rocks, trees and branches.
Shawn D. Clark was wanted in Shawano County, and was arrested on July 11th.
Police say he had built the fort in the woods of a private property near County Road D and County OO as an effort to avoid police.
Pictures show the fort included a lookout ladder, a stone fire pit, tarps and a crude roof cover.
Clark has been referred for multiple charges, including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest and several drug charges.