...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fugitive arrested, found hiding in makeshift fort

TOWN OF NORRIE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A known fugitive has been arrested in rural Marathon County, the sheriff's department saying he was found hiding out in a self-built fort of rocks, trees and branches.

Shawn Clark Arrest Photo

Shawn D. Clark was wanted in Shawano County, and was arrested on July 11th.

Shawn Clark Hideout 1

Police say he had built the fort in the woods of a private property near County Road D and County OO as an effort to avoid police.

Shawn Clark Hideout 2

Pictures show the fort included a lookout ladder, a stone fire pit, tarps and a crude roof cover.

Clark has been referred for multiple charges, including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest and several drug charges.

