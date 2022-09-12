Funding approved for Weston roundabout design

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials in Weston made steps toward changes for Weston Avenue Monday.
In a special joint meeting between the village's Public Works & Utility Committee and Plan Commission, funding for an official design of a roundabout that would be placed at Weston Avenue and Ryan Street was approved.
That is expected to cost more than $36,000.
Village officials have been meeting for months coming up with plans for re-developing parts of Weston Avenue, which include re-paving shoulders and inserting cross-country trails.
The village still has to secure permits with the state Department of Natural Resources, and discussions concerning what to do with nearby wetlands have been ongoing.
Should everything go according to plan, construction would begin next summer.