Funding for veterans' programs to be allocated at conference

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin veterans are getting a major investment, and now have to figure out how best it will be used.
County Veterans Service Officers (CVSO) of Wood County are hosting a conference all week at the Hotel Mead and Conference Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
This conference follows an announcement earlier this month, when Gov. Tony Evers shifted $10 million towards helping veterans find employment, housing, and navigate other issues.
Officials saying there is still more that needs to be done for veterans, especially in offering services for veterans' mental health.
"CVSOs and TVSOs (tribal veterans service officers) are saying we need to combat that misinformation that is out there, as if to say, 'We are here to help, let us help you,'" said Mary Kolar, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Wisconsin.
Event officials say the funding will help impact resource availability for those that served in Vietnam.