 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funding for veterans' programs to be allocated at conference

  • 0
Vets Conference

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin veterans are getting a major investment, and now have to figure out how best it will be used.

County Veterans Service Officers (CVSO) of Wood County are hosting a conference all week at the Hotel Mead and Conference Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

This conference follows an announcement earlier this month, when Gov. Tony Evers shifted $10 million towards helping veterans find employment, housing, and navigate other issues.

Officials saying there is still more that needs to be done for veterans, especially in offering services for veterans' mental health.

"CVSOs and TVSOs (tribal veterans service officers) are saying we need to combat that misinformation that is out there, as if to say, 'We are here to help, let us help you,'" said Mary Kolar, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Wisconsin.

Event officials say the funding will help impact resource availability for those that served in Vietnam.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you