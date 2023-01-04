 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fundraiser for new housing facility underway

  • 0
Mary's Place Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Radio listeners can help support a new housing facility in Wisconsin Rapids this week.

Mary's Place of Central Wisconsin, which has a location in Marshfield, is opening a new facility in Wisconsin Rapids this spring, which would provide transitional housing services.

Through January 10, listeners of the radio station 89.5 FM can fill out a music survey which will result in a one-dollar donation to Mary's Place.

Construction is on track to be completed between May and June.

You can find the survey here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you