Fundraiser for new housing facility underway

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Radio listeners can help support a new housing facility in Wisconsin Rapids this week.
Mary's Place of Central Wisconsin, which has a location in Marshfield, is opening a new facility in Wisconsin Rapids this spring, which would provide transitional housing services.
Through January 10, listeners of the radio station 89.5 FM can fill out a music survey which will result in a one-dollar donation to Mary's Place.
Construction is on track to be completed between May and June.
