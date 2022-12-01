Fundraiser helps celebrate Christmas tradition

LOYAL, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area high school is raising money in a unique way, with a tour of homes.
Five families have opened their homes to raise money for Loyal High School's National Honors Society.
Visitors can tour the different homes to experience how various families decorate for Christmas, learn their traditions, and get into the holiday spirit.
"A lot of the things that I have are gifts from family and friends who are no longer with us, or things that we've made personally, or we have been given gifts from our loved ones, so I'm hoping people ask me about our decorating and about our trees and the significance of the way we do things in our home" said Melissa Schmidt, homeowner.
The tour of homes runs Saturday December 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.