Fundraiser making light of former partners this Valentine's Day

San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal
Luis2499/Adobe Stock

(WAOW) -- If you're feeling spiteful this Valentine's Day, you can show an ex of yours what for through a fundraiser.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Neenah is letting you name a cockroach for $5, which will be fed to an animal on Valentine's Day.

If someone really bothered you, you can name a rat for $20 that will be fed to a snake.

Management there says it's a unique way to let someone know how you really feel about them.

"Our animals have to eat anyway, so it's a win-win all around," said John Moyles, the director of the shelter. "It lets them kind of send bad vibes, while also sending good vibes," he added.

You can submit names to them until next Monday, and they can also be people like athletes or public figures.

All proceeds go back toward shelter operations. For more information, click here.

