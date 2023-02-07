Fundraiser making light of former partners this Valentine's Day

(WAOW) -- If you're feeling spiteful this Valentine's Day, you can show an ex of yours what for through a fundraiser.
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Neenah is letting you name a cockroach for $5, which will be fed to an animal on Valentine's Day.
If someone really bothered you, you can name a rat for $20 that will be fed to a snake.
Management there says it's a unique way to let someone know how you really feel about them.
"Our animals have to eat anyway, so it's a win-win all around," said John Moyles, the director of the shelter. "It lets them kind of send bad vibes, while also sending good vibes," he added.
You can submit names to them until next Monday, and they can also be people like athletes or public figures.
All proceeds go back toward shelter operations.