Fundraiser raises money for Pittsville Fire Department

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- At Pittsville Fire Department, they're preparing to host their biggest fundraiser of the year, called the Heart and Sole run/walk.
Fundraising is everything for volunteer departments, and this is their 37th year hosting the annual 2 mile race.
"The biggest source of funding for this project is the race," said Fire Chief Jerry Minor.
The largest fundraiser of the year, it raises money to fund Pittsville Fire Department's equipment, and this time they're funding new breathing apparatuses.
"When there's an atmosphere you're not sure about that we have to make entrance to, you have to wear a breathing apparatus," said Chief Minor.
And the event continues to grow.
This year, there's 47 sponsors, eight of which are new.
Paulie's Diner is one of those new sponsors.
"It's something that we are in strong belief for helping," said Paulie Peters, owner.
Despite being only six months old, the diner has a surprising connection to the fire department.
"Our fire chief's I wanna say grandparents built this building in 1957, opened it in 1958 as Emily's Cafe," said Peters, "and we are now the 17th owners since they originally built this."
It's a family connection and relationship they've sustained over the years, and diner even provides sandwiches and food for firefighters when they're out on long calls.
"It's very important to keep them sustained physically, so they can keep doing what they're doing best," said Peters.
So they can keep doing what our community needs them to do, help people.
"I strongly believe having a first responder team so close to home is absolutely amazing and beneficial and honestly necessary," said Peters.
They said at the end of the day, first responders always need support, no matter what form it comes in.
The fundraiser race is on July 3rd, race starts at 7 p.m. Registration is still open and people can contact the Pittsville Fire Department with any questions.