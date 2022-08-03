GARDEN GOODIES: Beet cake

Today we are enjoying (a less healthy) beet treat, but if you or your kids do not enjoy beets, maybe they/you can try this beet cake. This recipe was provided a viewer - Laura. It is similar to a red velvet cake except it is the beets that provide the red color.
Beets have been known since the time of ancient Greece and are a descendent of chard. The modern "sugar beet" was developed through centuries of careful breeding. It is a root plant that grows in temperate climates and grows well in normal garden soil. Beets are generally eaten raw, boiled, or cooked. The best preparation is baking/roasting the beets in the oven with the skin on. This preserves most of the flavor and the nutritious juice of the beets.
People eat beets, however, one of the main uses of beets is sugar production. Out of the 130 million metric tons of sugar produced in the world every year (2020 numbers), about 35% comes from beets. Russia is the largest producer of sugar beets. The US grew nearly 37 million tons of sugar beets last year. Beets are nutritious in many ways. The beet and the green tops are high in vitamin A and K. They are also a good source of manganese, copper, and potassium. The betalin compound in beets is known to cleanse the blood of toxins.
Ingredients:
- 2 medium to large cooked beets (bake/roast them with the skin on for the best flavor)
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup coconut oil
- 4 tbsp raw cacao powder (or just melt use some regular cocoa powder, or melt some baking chocolate)
- 1 3/4 cups flour
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 1/4 tsp baking soda
Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Melt the coconut oil
- Puree the cooked beets in a blender
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a bowl
- Fill a greased 9X9 or 9X13 cake pan
- Cook for about 50-55 minutes or until you can put a skewer/knife into the cake and it comes out clean.
- Cover with a frosting of your choice.