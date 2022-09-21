GARDEN GOODIES: Black Raspberry Wine

GARDEN GOODIES-- On Wednesday, the Wakeup Crew tasted Black Raspberry Wine, made with raspberries from Justin's garden.
"The scientific name of the black raspberry (also known as "black caps") plant is Rubus Occidentalis. It is part of the same family of berries as blackberries and is most closely related to the common red raspberry.
The plant grows well in partial shade and does not do as well in full sun unless it is well-watered (such as at berry farms). The berries grow on second year canes.
It is best to remove the old canes that produced berries and allow the new canes to grow. Pruning the tips of the canes will help produce more berries.
Black raspberries are very healthy and have more antioxidant activity than most common berries. They are also high in anthocyanins which are linked to better cardiovascular health and improved vision.
Black raspberries are reliably sweet and have a unique berry flavor and thus are a nice change of pace for typical raspberry-based recipes. The berries are also used for pigment and in a couple of famous liquors - the "Chambord Liqueur Royale de France" and "Bokbunja" (popular in South Korea).
One reason that some people do not like black raspberries is that they have more seeds than regular raspberries.
For his Raspberry Wine, Justin followed a popular recipe found online for this batch. If you are trying a new berry for wine-making, it is best to follow a popular recipe, before experimenting with your own blend or process.