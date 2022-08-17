GARDEN GOODIES: Cucumber boat with tuna salad

For this week's segment of Garden Goodies, the Wake Up Wisconsin crew enjoyed cucumbers, a common vegetable that is a member of the gourd family.
It originated in ancient India and is now the fourth most common vegetable grown in the world. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of cucumbers, producing just over 70 million tons per year.
Cucumbers are fairly easy to grow if you have rich soil, or use a decent amount of fertilizer when planted in poor soil. Interestingly it is a member of the gourd family.
If you grow it, you will notice that it is a vining plant like gourds and the leaves look a lot like other gourds such as squash. A well taken care-of cucumber plant needs a good amount of space to spread out. However, you can buy varieties that are more bush-like and do not spread out as much.
If you don't have space to plant them in the ground, you can use a large container and grow them on your deck or patio.
One of the more common uses for cucumbers is to make pickles, however, they are good in salads and various "cold" salad mixtures.
Today we had cucumber boats with tuna salad inside. This is an easy dish to make - just slice the cucumber in half length-wise and scoop out the seed section, then add a "stuffing."
Cold mixtures like tuna salad work well in cucumber boats. The tuna salad Justin made is a simple mixture of miracle whip/mayonnaise, diced onions, diced celery, and canned tuna.