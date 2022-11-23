Garden Goodies highlights 2022

(WAOW) -- Brendan Mackey and Justin Loew reflect on some of the most memorable moments from Garden Goodies this season, featuring many clips of Neena Pacholke, who tragically passed away in August. Garden Goodies was one of her favorite segments while anchoring Wake Up Wisconsin.
This year's Garden Goodies season featured the following treats from Justin's garden:
- Butternut cruster fish
- Rhubarb muffins
- Basil pesto
- Blue hubbard squash
- Pickled asparagus
- Elderberry syrup
- Salad
- Tundraberry shortcake
- Bee balm
- Amish apple mint tea
- Cheesy broccoli casserole
- Gooseberry apple bars
- Pink currant meringue pie
- Beet cake
- Chard wrap
- Cucumber boat
- Sweet corn on the cob
- Pickled cucamelons
- Black raspberry wine
- Apple and pear pie
- Kale chips
- Roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin pie
- Super potato chips