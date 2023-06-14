 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust
the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

GARDEN GOODIES: Justin Loew live at Stoney Acres Farm

  • Updated
  • 0
Justin on a tractor at Stoney Acres

TOWN OF BERN, Wis. (WAOW) — For this week's Garden Goodies, Justin Loew was out live at Stoney Acres Farm in Athens.

Justin received a firsthand look at how owner Tony Schultz and his farmhands grow all of the ingredients for the popular Pizza on the Farm.

One of the crops grown right on the farm is garlic.

They also grow all their own peppers and tomatoes.

Justin even got a peek at how they grow their basil, while the rest of the Wakeup crew got a taste of the farm's pepperoni pizza.

Every single ingredient used on their pizza, besides the cheese, is grown right on owner Tony Schultz's farm.

You can try out some pizza every Friday and Saturday from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Stoney Acres.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you