GARDEN GOODIES: Justin Loew live at Stoney Acres Farm

TOWN OF BERN, Wis. (WAOW) — For this week's Garden Goodies, Justin Loew was out live at Stoney Acres Farm in Athens.
Justin received a firsthand look at how owner Tony Schultz and his farmhands grow all of the ingredients for the popular Pizza on the Farm.
One of the crops grown right on the farm is garlic.
They also grow all their own peppers and tomatoes.
Justin even got a peek at how they grow their basil, while the rest of the Wakeup crew got a taste of the farm's pepperoni pizza.
Every single ingredient used on their pizza, besides the cheese, is grown right on owner Tony Schultz's farm.
You can try out some pizza every Friday and Saturday from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Stoney Acres.