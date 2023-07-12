GARDEN GOODIES: McDougal's Farm share gardening tips

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, Justin took a trip to another friendly little organic farm in the area: McDougal's Farm in Deerbrook, which provides CSA service to several Northwoods communities. It is an organic farm that promotes the fact that healthy soil grows healthy vegetables, which grow healthy families. One of the missions of the owners, Maydene and Gerald McDougal, is to help gardeners have more success.
Here are their tips for keeping pests away:
Here are the McDougal's' tips on promoting the growth of peppers:
Here are tips to harvest cucumbers:
The McDougals also provided the Wake-Up crew with some fresh vegetables for dipping in one of Maydene's favorite dips, Lime Dilly Dip.
It is a simple veggie dip that combines a creamy sauce, dill, and lime.
Recipe:
To make the dip, mix equal parts of mayonnaise, Miracle Whip and sour cream. Add a good portion of finely chopped dill. Squeeze half a lime into the mixture and stir thoroughly. If you like a sweeter dip, you can add a small amount of sugar. You can easily adjust the amounts of sour cream, mayonnaise and Miracle Whip to your liking as well. If you are a big fan of sour cream, double the portion while cutting the others back.