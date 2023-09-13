GARDEN GOODIES: Mini bell peppers

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up teamed enjoyed mini bell peppers.
Mini bell peppers are easy to grow in normal rich garden soil. Colored varieties like the mini bell peppers can sometimes take up to 90 days to grow, so it is difficult to plant seeds and have the peppers mature in our growing season. Because of this, many people either start their own peppers indoors or they buy the plants from a greenhouse. If you raise your own indoors or buy plants, make sure to wait until the threat of frost is gone and the weather warm before planting. If you plant peppers when the ground is too cold, then they will be stunted or might die off. A good rule of thumb is to plant them around Memorial day or the last 10 days of May if the forecast shows warm weather, in the 70s or warmer.
The only problem Justin has run into while growing peppers is something called "end rot" which is caused by a lack of calcium. Put extra egg shells in your compost pile or add a bit of calcium enriched fertilizer when you plant the peppers to help combat end rot. Also, during some years with a short growing season, you might have to pick the peppers while they are still green and enjoy them that way or put them on a windowsill in the sun to ripen and change color. It is often the case that your pepper plants will grow tall enough that they need support. Justin uses small tomato cages or sticks to keep them upright.
To enjoy Justin's mini bell peppers, the Wake Up crew had stuffed peppers. Many people make stuffed peppers for the main dish of a meal. These stuffed mini bell peppers are meant to be an appetizer.
Ingredients:
Multi-colored mini bell peppers.
Cream cheese
Shredded cheddar cheese
Salt
Garlic
Recipe:
-Fry the bacon lightly and allow to cool. Cut the bacon into small pieces.
-Preheat oven to 420 degrees
-Soften the cream cheese and mix with bacon pieces and shredded cheddar cheese
-Add salt and garlic to taste (you can go easier on the salt since the bacon already has salt in it)
-Cut the top out of the mini bell peppers and use a small spoon or small melon baller to remove the seeds.
-Stuff the peppers with the bacon/cheese mixture (about 3/4 full)
-Bake the stuffed peppers for about 15 minutes (times may vary depending upon the size of the peppers or your oven). Once the stuffing mixture is bubbling for a couple of minutes, then it is good enough.
-Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes and serve.
Tip: Many mini bell peppers are oblong, or they do not like to stand on their own. To counteract this problem you can bake them in a cupcake/muffin tin meant for mini cupcakes/muffins or you can use toothpicks (pre-soaked in water) to make the peppers stand up in a larger muffin/cupcake baking tin/pan. Or you can cut oblong mini bell peppers lengthwise in half and then stuff the half shells.
Alternative: You can also serve this recipe at cold/room temperature if you want a fresh/snappy vegetable appetizer with a filling."