GARDEN GOODIES: Mustard greens

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up crew tried some pesto made from mustard greens.
Brown mustard, Chinese mustard, Indian mustard, leaf mustard, Oriental mustard and vegetable mustard, are all a species of mustard plant. One sub variety is southern giant curled mustard, which resembles a headless cabbage such as kale, but with a distinct horseradish or mustard flavor. It is also known as green mustard cabbage. The type of mustard Justin is growing in my garden this year is called "Florida Mustard".
The leaves, seeds, and stems of this mustard variety are edible. The plant appears in some form in African, Nepali, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Italian, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and African-American (soul food) cuisines. Cultivars of B. juncea are grown for their greens, and for the production of oilseed. The mustard condiment made from the seeds of the B. juncea is called brown mustard and is considered to be spicier than yellow mustard.
The mustard plant is easy to grow and does best in cool weather. It does not need special fertilizer and will reseed itself prolifically if some of the plants are allowed to stand into the fall.
The Wake Up team enjoyed spicy brown honey mustard earlier this year on Garden Goodies and the nice thing is that we can enjoy a different part of the mustard plant again right now. The leaves of the mustard plant can add some kick to a leafy green salad or potato salad. The leaves can also be blended into a pesto, which is what Wake Up enjoyed today. Justin did not have quite enough mustard for his pesto, so he topped it off with broad leaf plantain, which grows prolifically in his yard. It is an edible plant which tastes similar to spinach, just that it is a little tougher and a bit more bitter.
Recipe:
2 cups chopped greens (mustard greens + plantain, or spinach)
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
Heaping 1/4 cup of walnuts (or pine nuts if you can afford them)
1/2 cup olive oil
pinch of salt and pepper (to taste)
3 cloves minced garlic
Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.