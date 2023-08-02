GARDEN GOODIES: Onion and basil burgers

GARDEN GOODIES: For this week's Garden Goodies, Justin combined a few things for a classic Summer favorite: burgers on the grill.
From Justin's garden came onions and basil. From a local farmer came some grass fed beef. Combine all three and you get a flavorful grilled burger.
Onions are easy to grow, but not easy to grow large. Justin usually gets a good crop, but the largest onions are usually only golf ball to baseball sized. The majority are more ping pong sized. Justin plants set onions. Some people claim to get larger onions when they plant young seedlings. The key thing with raising onions is that you need to get them in as soon as frost is out of the ground in the Spring, which usually happens around mid April. However, if you get your onions in the ground before May 1st, they will usually do well.
Basil is the opposite of onions. You should not plant basil until the threat of frost is gone, so you usually want to wait until late May. It grows well in full sun and normal fertile soil with some fertilizer/compost.
The burgers are made from grass-fed beef, courtesy of some local farmers Ben and Lora Zimmerman. We have a lot of great farmers that raise delicious meat in our area. Some of them make grass-fed beef. This beef is exactly as it sounds. The beef cattle are raised exclusively on grass, clover, and alfalfa, or hay made of the same. This meat has a stronger beef flavor and has more omega 3 fats, which are very good for you.
To create the burgers, just finely dice up the onions and basil and mix with the beef. If the extra onions and basil makes it hard to form the burgers into patties, you can add an egg to hold them together a little better while grilling.