GARDEN GOODIES: Pears

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up crew enjoyed some pears.
Pears have been around for thousands of years. The originated in the Tian Shan mountains of China and are currently grown all over the world. The majority of the world's pears (70%) are grown in China.
There are over 3,000 varieties of pears grown in the world, which makes it difficult to determine what variety is growing in Justin's backyard. It is probably a summer crisp variety, which was developed at the University of Minnesota in 1933 and is adapted to a bit colder climate. Since the tree is very large, perhaps the tallest pear tree in the world, and unable to be pruned, the pears do not get too big, and in order to collect them, Justin has to put tarps of blankets on the ground.
This year Justin made a spicy pear wine. Per usual, Justin ages his wine a year before bottling and drinking. Long-time home vintners will almost always let every fruit wine age for a year. So this is a project with pears that started last year about this time.
Before getting into the recipe, Justin would like to impart some of his wine-making wisdom for all the hobbyist vintners out there. Justin has been making wine for about 20 years now, and in the beginning, his wine was not too good - drinkable, but not smooth. It often had a bitter or astringent aftertaste. There are three things Justin changed to make his wine much better through the years.
1. Already mentioned - let it age for a year before bottling.
2. Rack the wine a minimum of two times. You do not want your wine sitting too long on the lees. It is a little time consuming to rack the wine multiple times, but it pays off in the end.
3. Use good ripe fruit and freeze it before creating your must. Freezing and thawing your fruit will help release more flavor. Using ripe fruit is particularly important when making blackberry wine. Be selective when picking your berries. Wild blackberries are the best. Using more ripe and sweeter blackberries will give you a great wine. If you use tart berries, then you will have to sweeten it more and perhaps blend it with a sweet grape wine in order to have something drinkable. Most commercial blackberry wines are blended. It is rare to find a true blackberry wine in the store.
Spicy Pear Wine
Recipe (makes about 3 gallons of finished wine)
3.5 gallons chopped pears
3 bananas mashed plus the skins
1 teaspoon ground cloves
7.5 pounds of sugar
1/2 cup lemon juice
2 black tea bags
3 tsp pectic enzyme
2 1/4 gallons water
Most pear wines are light and crisp and have a low alcohol content. This recipe produces a pear wine with more body and a mildly spicy flavor.
Do all the normal fermenting and racking as with any other fruit wine. Ferment for about 6 to 7 days in the primary fermenter. Rack into the secondary fermenter and rack again after about 2 weeks. If it is still fermenting, rack it again after it is completely done fermenting.
This recipe turned out spectacular but sadly, it ended up getting mold on top, so we were unable to enjoy it on Garden Goodies. This is the very first time that Justin ended up with a bit of mold in any of his wine. There are several reasons this could have happened, but the most likely reasons for this batch are:
1. Not enough cleanliness during the fermenting and racking.
2. Maybe could have added more potassium meta-bisulfate (campden tablets) - which kills off things before adding the yeast.
3. Alcohol content was too low. Higher alcohol content kills off mold.
4. Too much head space in the carboy (glass storage container). Allowing too much headspace lets more oxygen into the container which might promote more mold growth and can also create some vinegar out of your wine.