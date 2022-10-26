GARDEN GOODIES: Pumpkin pie and seeds

GARDEN GOODIES: On Wednesday the Wakeup crew tried Justin's homemade pumpkin pie and roasted pumpkin seeds.
Like most other squash, pumpkins are thought to have originated in North America between 7000 and 5500 B.C.
Currently, 95% of pumpkins grown for food (such as pie filling) are grown in Illinois and are grown on every continent except Antarctica.
Pumpkins are easy to grow in any fairly sunny location with relatively good soil. They do not require much maintenance except measures to prevent powdery mildew on the leaves.
The squash is a warm weather plant so it must be grown after the threat of frost is gone in the Spring.
One of the more significant considerations when growing pumpkins is space. Pumpkins are a vining plant that can easily spread more than ten feet in every direction.
When growing pumpkins, once there are young fruit developing, you can clip the ends of the vines to prevent further spreading.
Below you can find Justin's recipes that the Wakeup crew tried.
Roasted pumpkin seed recipe:
Ingredients:
- Seeds from a couple of large pumpkins
- Oil for roasting (olive oil works well, but feel free to use other natural oils like lard, butter, -coconut oil, or ghee).
- Seasoning usually just salt, or Lawry's seasoning salt, but feel free to experiment with pepper, garlic, cayenne pepper, etc... Justin's seeds were done with salt, pepper, and garlic.
Instructions:
- Cut open the pumpkin and remove the seeds.
- Wash the seeds in warm water.
- Boil the seeds gently for about 10 minutes.
- Toss the seeds in oil and seasonings
- Bake at 350 degrees on a flat baking pan for about 40 minutes, stirring the seeds about every 10 minutes. Make sure to not burn them. They should turn a little darker yellow. Try to avoid any darker burn spots. Seeds are done when they are no longer soft.
Pie Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 3 cups cooked pumpkin (preferably from a pie pumpkin, but any will do, cut in half and bake at 380 degrees for about 1 hour).
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1.5 cans evaporate milk (18 ounces). Justin did not have evaporated milk, so used 1/2 whipping cream and 1/2 coconut milk.
- 1.5 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon cloves
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 eggs (4 eggs if you want a fluffier pie)
- 1 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Puree or blend the cooked pumpkin.
- Beat the eggs thoroughly
- Mix all other ingredients with the eggs and blended pumpkin.
- Pour into 9-inch pie tin and bake at 425 for 15minutes, then at 350 for an additional 45 to 60 minutes.