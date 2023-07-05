GARDEN GOODIES: Saskatoon berries

GARDEN GOODIES: On this week's Garden Goodies, the Wake Up crew tried saskatoon berries for the very first time.
Saskatoon berries are also known as service berries or June berries. They are native to North America and are in the same plant family as roses. The berry actually looks a bit like a rose hip you would find on a rose plant, however, it is much more tasty and purple in color. The city of Saskatoon in Canada is named after this plant. It is very popular in Canada.
Saskatoons could be considered a "shrub", but domestic varieties can grow 8 to 10 feet tall. It can survive very cold winter-time temperatures, so there is no problem growing it in northern Wisconsin. It grows best in lighter soils and full sun, but it will grow in partial shade as well. Slightly acidic soils are preferred.
Even though Justin has been growing saskatoons for many years, this is the first time they are making an appearance on Garden Goodies because of several issues. The first few plants died out because they were crowded out by other plants or were in areas too shaded. Once a couple of them were big enough to produce fruit, the berries were stolen by birds... every single berry. This is the first year Justin was able to cover one of his plants.
To enjoy the saskatoons and celebrate freedom for Independence Day, the Wake Up crew had a simple red, white and blue fruit appetizer. It is a cheesecake-inspired sweet appetizer using strawberries (red), fluffy cream cheese filling (white) and saskatoons (blue). Since saskatoons are uncommon, you can easily use blueberries instead.
Ingredients:
Large strawberries
Saskatoons (or blueberries)
One 8 oz. package of cream cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla (or almond) extract
1 cup whipped topping
Instructions:
Beat together the softened cream cheese, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar.
Gently mix in the whipped topping.
Cut strawberries in half lengthwise.
Scoop a small amount of the fluffy cream cheese on each strawberry (or use a pastry bag with a star tip to be more fancy).
Gently press 2 or 3 saskatoons into the top of the fluffy cream cheese.
Keep chilled while waiting to serve.