GARDEN GOODIES: Thimbleberries

GARDEN GOODIES: For this week's Garden Goodies, Justin taught us about thimbleberries.
You won't find thimbleberries at the local farmers market or in the store very often, but you will find them in the wild. They grow mostly in the northern half of Wisconsin (mostly north of highway 29) and around Lake Superior where the summers are a little cooler. Hot weather will stunt their growth.
If you want to plant some thimbleberries, you can collect the berries/seeds and start your own. You can order starter plants from some online stores. Once you plant the seeds or seedlings, it might take two to three years before you see fruit.
Thimbleberries are a member of the rose family of plants and closely related to raspberries and blackberries. The nice thing about thimbleberries is that the plants do not have thorns. The bad part about thimbleberries is that they can be a bit more difficult to harvest and get a good crop. The berries ripen quickly (within a day) and then fall from the plant fairly easily. They are quite soft, so don't expect to pick a bucketful and have them retain their shape. Once picked, they are best used for jams and jellies. They are somewhat tart like raspberries, but have a different flavor.
Thimbleberries grow in most soils and will spread like other berries. They prefer partial shade, but should have between four to eight hours of sun per day. Once you plant a couple of them, you can let them spread and you will have a big patch within three or four years. If you can't wait that long, the best place to find thimbleberry jam or other products is in far northern Wisconsin or in the UP of Michigan. Be prepared to pay a high price for them though, they're a delicacy because of their rarity as a commercial berry.